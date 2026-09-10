MasterStudy LMS < 3.7.46 - Unauthenticated Student Statistics Disclosure CVE-2026-81199
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/8dd53f85-5d1b-4e0b-a0f5-8c65d89cefb5/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-81199
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 2, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- stylemix
- Product
- masterstudy-lms
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