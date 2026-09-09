N-able N-central - Access Control Bypass via Path Confusion and Forwarded Header Spoofing CVE-2026-86206
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.rapid7.com/blog/post/ve-cve-2026-86206-cve-2026-86207-n-able-n-central-authentication-bypass-fixed/https://me.n-able.com/s/security-advisory/aArVy0000002LTNKA2/cve202686206-access-control-filter-bypass-allows-unauthorised-access-to-apishttps://documentation.n-able.com/N-central/Release_Notes/GA/Content/N-central_2026.3_HF3_Release_Notes.htm
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 5, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- n-able
- Product
- n-central
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