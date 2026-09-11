Paperclip - Remote Code Execution CVE-2026-41679
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/paperclipai/paperclip/security/advisories/GHSA-68qg-g8mg-6pr7https://attackerkb.com/topics/86rSV7hsXi/cve-2026-41679https://www.rapid7.com/db/modules/exploit/linux/http/paperclipai_unauth_rce_cve_2026_41679https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-41679https://github.com/bartfroklage/cve-2026-41679
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 23, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- paperclipai
- Product
- paperclipai
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