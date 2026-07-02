Progress ADC LoadMaster - Command Injection CVE-2026-8037
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://community.progress.com/s/article/LoadMaster-Critical-Security-Bulletin-June-2026-CVE-2026-8037-CVE-2026-33691https://labs.watchtowr.com/enterprise-tech-in-shell-out-progress-kemp-loadmaster-uninitialized-heap-to-pre-auth-rce-cve-2026-8037/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 4, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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