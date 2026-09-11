SimpleHelp <=5.5.15 - OIDC JWT Authentication Bypass CVE-2026-48558
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://horizon3.ai/attack-research/disclosures/cve-2026-48558-simplehelp-authentication-bypass-iocs/https://simple-help.com/security/simplehelp-security-update-2026-05https://github.com/rapid7/metasploit-framework/blob/master/modules/exploits/multi/http/simplehelp_oidc_auth_bypass_rce.rbhttps://github.com/J4ck3LSyN-Gen2/CVE-2026-48558https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-48558https://www.cisa.gov/known-exploited-vulnerabilities-catalog?field_cve=CVE-2026-48558
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 12, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- simple-help
- Product
- simplehelp
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