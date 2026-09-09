TOTVS Fluig <= 1.7.0 - Arbitrary File Read CVE-2020-29134
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/49622https://github.com/Ls4ss/CVE-2020-29134https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-29134https://detecti.com.br/blog/post.html?slug=TOTVS-FLuig-Platform-CVE-2020-29134
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 5, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- totvs
- Product
- fluig
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