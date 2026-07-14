Apache Tomcat - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2026-50229
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://lists.apache.org/thread/wlt2no8bw45zl1w8byop4zfqphldf5j0https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2026-50229https://tomcat.apache.org/security-11.htmlhttps://www.herodevs.com/vulnerability-directory/cve-2026-50229
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 29, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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