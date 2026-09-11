Bludit CMS <= 3.20.0 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2026-41456
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/bludit/bludit/commit/6732ddedda8b73ce0a017a1b6adf685100244e01https://gist.github.com/thepiyushkumarshukla/36b213cdb3c7d603e23fd23605cd681ehttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-41456
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 21, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- bludit
- Product
- bludit
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