GiveWP <= 4.16.7.1 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2026-82222
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://patchstack.com/articles/unauthenticated-php-object-injection-to-remote-code-execution-on-givewp/https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2026-82222
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 28, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- givewp
- Product
- givewp
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