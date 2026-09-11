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GiveWP <= 4.16.7.1 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2026-82222

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://patchstack.com/articles/unauthenticated-php-object-injection-to-remote-code-execution-on-givewp/https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2026-82222
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Cisa Kev
No
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Aug 28, 2026
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
givewp
Product
givewp

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