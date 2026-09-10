VidShop for WooCommerce <= 1.1.4 - SQL Injection CVE-2026-0702
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/browser/vidshop-for-woocommerce/trunk/includes/rest-api/v1/class-videos-controller.php#L297https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/browser/vidshop-for-woocommerce/trunk/includes/utils/class-query-builder.php#L778https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/a61d8d2a-742f-45f1-9146-f733b80ef195?source=cve
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 28, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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