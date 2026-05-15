Before the frustrations, the baseline: AI is already embedded in most phases of the pentest engagement, but very unevenly.



Practitioners use AI tools most for vulnerability scanning and discovery (74.1%) and for the writing that follows:

→ To write reports (69%),

→ To document and track findings (66.5%),

→ To improve finding descriptions with remediation guidance (52.5%).



AI usage drops sharply in the phases of a pentest that require live judgment:

→ exploitation and attack path chaining (36.7%),

→ remediation validation and retesting (34.8%),

→ post-exploitation (25.3%).