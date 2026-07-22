Adobe ColdFusion - RDS Arbitrary File Write CVE-2026-48282
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/coldfusion/apsb26-68.htmlhttps://labs.watchtowr.com/its-37oc-and-all-we-can-think-about-is-coldfusion-adobe-coldfusion-security-bulletin-apsb26-68-cve-bonanza/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- Jun 30, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Web server
- Vendor
- Adobe
- Product
- ColdFusion
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