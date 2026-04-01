Apache ActiveMQ < 5.16.5/5.17.3 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2022-41678
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-41678https://activemq.apache.org/security-advisories.data/CVE-2022-41678-announcement.txthttps://l3yx.github.io/2023/11/29/Apache-ActiveMQ-Jolokia-%E8%BF%9C%E7%A8%8B%E4%BB%A3%E7%A0%81%E6%89%A7%E8%A1%8C%E6%BC%8F%E6%B4%9E-CVE-2022-41678-%E5%88%86%E6%9E%90/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 28, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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