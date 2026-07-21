Apache ActiveMQ - Remote Code Execution CVE-2026-34197
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://horizon3.ai/attack-research/disclosures/cve-2026-34197-activemq-rce-jolokia/https://activemq.apache.org/security-advisorieshttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-34197
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- Apr 7, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Message Broker
- Vendor
- Apache
- Product
- ActiveMQ
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