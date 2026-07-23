Apache HertzBeat < 1.6.0 - SnakeYAML Deserialization Remote Code Execution CVE-2024-42323
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://lists.apache.org/thread/dwpwm572sbwon1mknlwhkpbom2y7skbxhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-42323
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 21, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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