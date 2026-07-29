Apache Solr 9.4.0-9.10.1 / 10.0.0 - Hardcoded Default Credentials CVE-2026-44825
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://lists.apache.org/thread/5xg6xr99glocp3zsg9ht2zlbwlrst7chhttp://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2026/05/29/6https://github.com/shinthink/solrradarhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-44825
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 1, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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