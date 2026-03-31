Blink Router (LB-LINK) - OS Command Injection CVE-2025-45985
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- Apr 1, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Network Device
- Vendor
- LB-LINK
- Product
- Blink Router
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