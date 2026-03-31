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Blink Router (LB-LINK) - OS Command Injection CVE-2025-45985

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Exploit capabilities

Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.

Recommendation
Not available
References
https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-45985
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Cisa Kev
No
Exploitable with Sniper
Yes
CVE Published
Apr 1, 2025
Detection added at
Software Type
Network Device
Vendor
LB-LINK
Product
Blink Router

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