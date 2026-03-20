BMC FootPrints 'feedUrl' - Server-Side Request Forgery CVE-2025-71259
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- Not available
- EPSS Percentile
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://labs.watchtowr.com/thanks-itsms-threat-actors-have-never-been-so-organized-bmc-footprints-pre-auth-remote-code-execution-chains/https://docs.bmc.com/xwiki/bin/view/More-Products/Footprints/FootPrints/fp2024/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-71259
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 19, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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