BrightSign Digital Signage 8.2.26 - Server-Side Request Forgery CVE-2020-36884
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://brightsign.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/360056180694-Regarding-Advisory-ID-ZSL-2020-5595https://www.zeroscience.mk/codes/brightsign_ssrf.txthttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-36884
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 10, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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