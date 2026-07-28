Canto <= 3.1.1 - Missing Authorization to Unauthenticated File Upload CVE-2026-3335
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-3335https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/0777f759-6980-4572-a866-0210bd5f5085?source=cvehttps://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/browser/canto/tags/3.1.1/includes/lib/copy-media.php#L71https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/browser/canto/tags/3.1.1/includes/lib/copy-media.php#L152https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/browser/canto/tags/3.1.1/includes/lib/copy-media.php#L306
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 21, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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