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Cisco ISE - Unauthenticated Remote Code Execution CVE-2025-20281

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Exploit capabilities

Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.

Recommendation
Not available
References
https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-20281
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Cisa Kev
Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Yes
Exploitable with Sniper
Yes
CVE Published
Jan 22, 2025
Detection added at
Software Type
Network Access Control
Vendor
Cisco
Product
Cisco Identity Services Engine

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