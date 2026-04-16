Cockpit Web Console < 360 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2026-4631
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/cockpit-project/cockpit/security/advisories/GHSA-m4gv-x78h-3427https://github.com/cockpit-project/cockpit/commit/9d0695647https://github.com/allisonkarlitskaya/ferny/commit/44ec511c99
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 7, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.