CyberPanel 2.4.3-2.4.5 - AI Scanner Debug Disclosure CVE-2026-87820
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/usmannasir/cyberpanel/security/advisories/GHSA-qmwq-9cc8-x6h2https://github.com/usmannasir/cyberpanel/commit/20484fdhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-87820
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 9, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- cyberpanel
- Product
- cyberpanel
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