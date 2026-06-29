D-Link DIR-823X set_prohibiting - Command Injection CVE-2025-29635
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://securityaffairs.com/191135/malware/mirai-botnet-exploits-cve-2025-29635-to-target-legacy-d-link-routers.htmlhttps://github.com/D-Link-SA/CVE-2025-29635/blob/main/CVE-2025-29635.mdhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-29635
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 25, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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