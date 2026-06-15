DbGate - Remote Code Execution via Dynamic Import Bypass CVE-2026-47670
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/dbgate/dbgate/security/advisories/GHSA-wm5r-5qp3-5vxfhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-47670https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-wm5r-5qp3-5vxf
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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