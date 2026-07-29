Discuz! X5.0 - Authentication Bypass CVE-2026-49952
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://karmainsecurity.com/KIS-2026-09https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/52621https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-49952https://gitee.com/Discuz/DiscuzX/commit/9962dad52c4c6999dabaf91ecd70377c680ff3c6
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 15, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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