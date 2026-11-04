Drupal Commerce Core < 3.3.13 / < 8.x-2.41 - Guest Cart Admin Access Bypass CVE-2026-118539
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.drupal.org/sa-contrib-2026-254https://www.drupal.org/project/commerce/releases/3.3.13https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-118539
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 30, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- drupal
- Product
- commerce_core
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