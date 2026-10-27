Technical details

CVE-2026-111497 is an out-of-bounds write in Google's Brotli C decoder ( c/dec/decode.c ), versions 1.0.3 through 1.2.0.

Brotli is a standard compression format on the web, so many runtimes and libraries ship their own copy of the C decoder. Node.js and Bun compile it into the runtime binary, Envoy uses it in its HTTP decompressor filter, and Python's Brotli and brotlicffi packages bundle it in their wheels. Each copy needs its own fix, which is why patching one ecosystem leaves the others exposed.

A crafted Brotli stream can corrupt memory. Depending on the input and the code path, that means a crash, a leak of process memory, or remote code execution with the privileges of the process doing the decoding.

One bug, four names

Name Where it comes from Node2Shell Imperva Red Team's analysis of the Node.js impact HTTP2Shell A later name for the wider impact on HTTP clients and servers Python2Shell, Broccoli2Shell Other names circulating for the same bug

Despite the name, HTTP2Shell has nothing to do with the HTTP/2 protocol. Any attacker-controlled Brotli stream that reaches an affected decoder can trigger it. In tickets and reports, use the CVE ID - CVE-2026-111497 - so every team tracks one issue.

Versions vulnerable to HTTP2Shell

Component Vulnerable versions Fixed in Google Brotli (C library) 1.0.3 to 1.0.9, 1.1.0, 1.2.0 1.0.10, 1.1.1, 1.2.1 Node.js 26.x Below 26.12.1 26.12.1 Node.js 24.x Below 24.22.1 24.22.1 Node.js 22.x Below 22.23.4 22.23.4 Node.js 20.x and older All releases that bundle Brotli No fix; move to a supported line Bun Below 1.4.4 1.4.4 Envoy Proxy Below the fixed release for each branch 1.40.0, 1.39.3, 1.38.6, 1.37.8 Istio Below the fixed release for each branch 1.31.2, 1.30.6, 1.29.9 Python Brotli (PyPI) 1.2.0 and earlier 1.2.1 Python brotlicffi (PyPI) 1.2.0.x and earlier 1.2.1.0 Java brotli4j Below 1.24.0 1.24.0

Sources: Node.js, Bun 1.4.4, Envoy releases, Istio bulletin 2026-007, Brotli 1.2.1.

Version numbers only provide a partial view of HTTP2Shell exposure. Container images pin the runtime and wheels they were built with, and some distribution packages lag behind upstream releases. Check what runs inside each workload, then rebuild.

HTTP2Shell severity score unpacked

Google, the CVE Numbering Authority for Brotli, gives CVE-2026-111497 a CVSS v4.0 base score of 9.2 (Critical). The Node.js project rates it High in its own advisory.

The critical rating reflects three things:

No authentication required: a remote attacker only needs a Brotli stream to reach the decoder.

a remote attacker only needs a Brotli stream to reach the decoder. No user interaction required: nobody on the target side needs to click or approve anything.

nobody on the target side needs to click or approve anything. Reach across stacks: any application on a vulnerable decoder inherits the flaw, whatever language or framework sits on top.

If leadership asks, here's the executive summary: every unpatched service that decodes untrusted Brotli, in either direction, is a candidate for remote code execution. Services that never decode Brotli can't be reached through this flaw today, and they still need the upgrade, because the next dependency update can add a decoding path.

HTTP2Shell disclosure timeline