Technical details

CVE-2026-111497 is an out-of-bounds write in Google's Brotli C decoder, versions 1.0.3 through 1.2.0. Node.js and Bun compile their own copy of that decoder into the runtime binary, and Envoy uses it in its HTTP decompressor filter. The flaw lives in the runtime, so an npm package named brotli has nothing to do with it.

A crafted Brotli stream can corrupt memory. Depending on the input and the code path, that means a crash, a leak of process memory, or remote code execution with the privileges of the Node.js, Bun, or Envoy process.

Two paths reach the decoder in Node.js applications:

Request-body parsing that decodes Brotli, for example Express 5 with body-parser 2. A bare Node.js http server doesn't decode Brotli request bodies on its own.

for example Express 5 with body-parser 2. A bare Node.js http server doesn't decode Brotli request bodies on its own. Server-side HTTP clients that decode Brotli responses, such as the built-in fetch() . Code that fetches user-supplied URLs lets an attacker serve the malicious stream from a server they control.

Envoy is only exposed when an HTTP decompressor filter uses the Brotli library. Istio inherits the same exposure through its Envoy sidecars.

Imperva Red Team named the flaw Node2Shell. Some vendors now call it HTTP2Shell, because the same decoder ships in Python's Brotli and brotlicffi packages and other language bindings.

The fix sat in Google's Brotli repository from February 2026, eight months before Node.js shipped it. Dependencies compiled into your runtime don't show up in your package.json , so they need their own place in your inventory.

Versions vulnerable to Node2Shell

Component Vulnerable versions Fixed in Node.js 26.x Below 26.12.1 26.12.1 Node.js 24.x Below 24.22.1 24.22.1 Node.js 22.x Below 22.23.4 22.23.4 Node.js 20.x and older All releases that bundle Brotli No fix; move to a supported line Bun Below 1.4.4 1.4.4 Envoy Proxy Below the fixed release for each branch 1.40.0, 1.39.3, 1.38.6, 1.37.8 (1.36.12 has the fix, but 1.36 is unsupported) Istio Below the fixed release for each branch 1.31.2, 1.30.6, 1.29.9 Google Brotli (C library) 1.0.3 to 1.0.9, 1.1.0, 1.2.0 1.0.10, 1.1.1, 1.2.1

Sources: Node.js October 2026 security releases, Bun 1.4.4, Envoy releases, Istio security bulletin 2026-007, Brotli 1.2.1.

Version numbers don't provide full visibility. Container images pin the runtime they were built with, so a patched host can still run vulnerable containers. Some distribution packages lag behind upstream releases. Check your distro's security tracker and rebuild images, then confirm with node -v , bun --version , or envoy --version inside each running workload.

Node2Shell severity score unpacked

Google, the CVE Numbering Authority for Brotli, gives CVE-2026-111497 a CVSS v4.0 base score of 9.2 (Critical). The Node.js project rates it High in its own advisory.

The critical rating reflects three things:

No authentication required: a remote, unauthenticated attacker can trigger the bug with a crafted Brotli stream.

a remote, unauthenticated attacker can trigger the bug with a crafted Brotli stream. No user interaction required: nobody on the target side needs to click or approve anything.

nobody on the target side needs to click or approve anything. Runtime-level reach: any application on a vulnerable runtime that decodes untrusted Brotli inherits the flaw, whatever framework sits on top.

If leadership asks, here's the executive summary to give them: every unpatched service that decodes untrusted Brotli is a candidate for remote code execution. Services that never decode Brotli can't be reached through this flaw today, and they still need the upgrade, because the next code change can add a decoding path.

Node2Shell disclosure timeline