Scan Robots automate repeatable security testing workflows within Pentest-Tools.com’s Scanning & Validation product.



You choose the robot, target, and schedule. The robot runs a predefined set of tools, passes relevant results between them, and groups the scans into one run for your team to review.



Depending on the robot, the workflow covers discovery, port and service mapping, vulnerability scanning, credential checks, or supported exploit validation.



Your analysts can repeat these checks without rebuilding the sequence or managing each tool’s handoff, leaving more time to investigate findings and decide what needs fixing.