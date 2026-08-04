ForgeRock AM/OpenAM - Remote Code Execution CVE-2021-35464
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2021-35464http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/163525/ForgeRock-Access-Manager-OpenAM-14.6.3-Remote-Code-Execution.htmlhttps://bugster.forgerock.org
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- Jul 22, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Identity and Access Management (IAM) / SSO Server
- Vendor
- ForgeRock
- Product
- AM / OpenAM
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