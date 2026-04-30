FormLift for Infusionsoft Web Forms <= 7.5.17 - SQL Injection CVE-2024-38773
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/wordpress-plugins/formlift/formlift-for-infusionsoft-web-forms-7517-unauthenticated-sql-injectionhttps://patchstack.com/database/wordpress/plugin/formlift/vulnerability/wordpress-formlift-plugin-7-5-17-unauthenticated-blind-sql-injection-vulnerabilityhttps://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset?old_path=/formlift/tags/7.5.17&new_path=/formlift/tags/7.5.18&sfp_email=&sfph_mail=https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-38773
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 22, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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