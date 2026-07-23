Fortinet FortiSIEM - Unauthenticated Command Injection CVE-2023-34992
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-34992https://www.horizon3.ai/attack-research/disclosures/cve-2023-34992-fortinet-fortisiem-command-injection-deep-dive/https://github.com/horizon3ai/CVE-2023-34992https://fortiguard.com/psirt/FG-IR-23-130
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 10, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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