Gravity SMTP WordPress Plugin - Sensitive Information Exposure CVE-2026-4020
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://patchstack.com/database/vulnerability/wordpress-gravity-smtp-plugin-2-1-4-unauthenticated-sensitive-information-exposure-via-rest-api-vulnerabilityhttps://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/12a296db-ecc0-409b-8718-0c208504053a?source=cvehttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-4020
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 31, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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