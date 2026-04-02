Heimdall - Host Header Injection & Open Redirect CVE-2025-50578
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/linuxserver/Heimdall/issues/1451https://medium.com/@juanfelipeoz.rar/cve-2025-50578-exploiting-host-header-injection-open-redirect-in-heimdall-application-733afceff2ea
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 30, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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