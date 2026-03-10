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Hikvision IP camera/NVR - Remote Command Execution CVE-2021-36260

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Exploit capabilities

Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.

Recommendation
Not available
References
https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-36260
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Cisa Kev
Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Yes
Exploitable with Sniper
Yes
CVE Published
Sep 22, 2021
Detection added at
Software Type
Video Surveillance
Vendor
Hikvision
Product
Hikvision IP camera/NVR

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