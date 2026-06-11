Hippoo Mobile App for WooCommerce <= 1.7.1 - Unauthenticated Arbitrary File Read CVE-2025-13339
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/wordpress-plugins/hippoo/hippoo-mobile-app-for-woocommerce-171-unauthenticated-arbitrary-file-readhttps://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset/3412701/https://patchstack.com/database/wordpress/plugin/hippoo/vulnerability/wordpress-hippoo-mobile-app-for-woocommerce-plugin-1-7-1-unauthenticated-arbitrary-file-read-vulnerability
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 10, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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