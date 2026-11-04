JBoss AS/EAP Admin Console - Default Login
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- Not available
- EPSS Percentile
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/ilmila/J2EEScan/blob/master/src/main/java/burp/j2ee/issues/impl/JBossAdminConsole.javahttp://docs.jboss.org/jbossas/6/Admin_Console_Guide/en-US/html/Administration_Console_User_Guide-Accessing_the_Console.htmlhttps://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/36653/https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=615956
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- redhat
- Product
- jboss_application_server
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