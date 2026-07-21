Joomla JCE - Remote Code Execution CVE-2026-48907
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-48907https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-c3f5-4g7f-qjqjhttps://www.joomlacontenteditor.net/support/changelog/editorhttps://github.com/ywh-jfellus/CVE-2026-48907
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- Jun 5, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Joomla Extension
- Vendor
- Joomla Content Editor
- Product
- JCE
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