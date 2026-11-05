Jpom 2.10.0-2.11.12 - Authentication Bypass CVE-2026-120201
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/dromara/Jpom/issues/121https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-120201https://www.vulncheck.com/advisories/jpom-2.10.0-through-2.11.12-authentication-bypass-via-jpom-user-token-headerhttps://github.com/dromara/Jpom/blob/v2.11.12/modules/server/src/main/java/org/dromara/jpom/common/interceptor/LoginInterceptor.java#L146
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 31, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- dromara
- Product
- jpom
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