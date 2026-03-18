langchain-ai langchain - XML External Entity Injection CVE-2025-6984
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-6984https://huntr.com/bounties/a6b521cf-258c-41c0-9edb-d8ef976abb2ahttps://github.com/langchain-ai/langchain-community/commit/e842452
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 4, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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