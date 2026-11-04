Laravel TokenGuard - Authentication Bypass CVE-2026-114509
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/laravel/framework/security/advisories/GHSA-f9x3-7vq9-cph6https://github.com/ArioVeisa/cve-2026-114509-laravel-tokenguardhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-114509
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 21, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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