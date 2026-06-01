LiteLLM - SQL Injection CVE-2026-42208
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/BerriAI/litellm/security/advisories/GHSA-r75f-5x8p-qvmchttps://www.sysdig.com/blog/cve-2026-42208-critical-sql-injection-litellm/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-42208
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 8, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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