LolLMS < 2.2.0 - Server-Side Request Forgery CVE-2026-0560
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://huntr.com/bounties/65e43a5e-b902-4369-b738-1825285a3ea5https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-0560https://github.com/parisneo/lollms/commit/76a54f0df2df8a5b254aa627d487b5dc939a0263
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 29, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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