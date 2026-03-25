LottieFiles WordPress Plugin <= 3.0.0 - Missing Authorization CVE-2025-68043
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/wordpress-plugins/lottiefiles/lottiefiles-300-missing-authorizationhttps://patchstack.com/database/Wordpress/Plugin/lottiefiles/vulnerability/wordpress-lottiefiles-plugin-3-0-0-broken-access-control-vulnerability?_s_id=cvehttps://plugins.svn.wordpress.org/lottiefiles/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 20, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.