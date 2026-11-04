madong-admin-saas <= 5.1.4 - Unauthenticated Platform Tenant Management Access CVE-2026-120446
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/madong-code/madong-admin-saas/issues/2https://github.com/madong-code/madong-admin-saas/commit/2a199a1523ed749c94b876bc2ae5fedf252b2e39https://www.vulncheck.com/advisories/madong-admin-saas-through-5.1.4-missing-authentication-via-platform-tenant-management-apihttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-120446
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 2, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- madong-code
- Product
- madong-admin-saas
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