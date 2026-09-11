MantisBT < 2.28.1 - SOAP API Authentication Bypass CVE-2026-30849
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-30849https://github.com/mantisbt/mantisbt/security/advisories/GHSA-phrq-pc6r-f6ghhttps://mantisbt.org/bugs/view.php?id=36902
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 23, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- mantisbt
- Product
- mantisbt
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