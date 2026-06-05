MLflow < 3.10.0 - Authentication Bypass on FastAPI Routes CVE-2026-2652
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://huntr.com/bounties/5aeff5f0-49c7-4180-b5cb-c9a046f16756https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-2652
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 15, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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