MLflow Job API - Authentication Bypass CVE-2026-0545
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://huntr.com/bounties/b2e5b028-9541-4d29-8703-a76f1a3734d8https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-0545https://github.com/mlflow/mlflow
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 3, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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