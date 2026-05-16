Next.js WebSocket Upgrade Handler - SSRF CVE-2026-44578
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-c4j6-fc7j-m34rhttps://nextjs.org/blog/next-15-5-16https://app.hacktron.ai/disclosed/scans/web_dmVyY2VsL25leHQtanMtbWlycm9y_1774994038380_2hfQkCKG/findings/66f26e9e-a71f-4997-85be-a0b5fa3b7d89
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 13, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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